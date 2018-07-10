11th annual WiBN Leadership Conference announces extended speaker lineup

DAYTON – Women in Business Networking, a program of Better Business Bureauserving Dayton/Miami Valley, has announced the full speaker lineup and agenda for its 11th annual Leadership Conference, which will take place on Sept. 19 at the Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn.

The influential group of speakers includes corporate brand strategist keynote speaker Melanie Spring, internationally recognized CEO of JANCOA Janitorial Services Mary Miller, president of Clark State Community College Jo Alice Blondin, Ph.D. and many more. This diverse and powerful group of women join the rest of the already featured speakers representing the spirit and strength of women business leaders that conference attendees have come to expect.

“For 11 years, the WiBN Leadership Conference has been helping women get from where they are to where they want to go,” said vice president of leadership and development for BBB Dayton/Miami Valley, Melissa Cutcher. “This year’s conference theme is ‘Think Bigger.’ We encourage you to take this opportunity to invest in yourself and join us for this amazing event. Our speakers, content and attendees will inspire you to take your career or business to the next level – to think bigger.”

The full lineup of speakers can be found atwibnconference.org/speakers.

Conference attendees will learn business strategies and personal development concepts through breakout sessions:

• Rewrite your story – presented by Michelle Vondrell, owner of White Board Solutions

• How to improve your emotional intelligence – with Theresa B. Felder, ED.D.,senior vice president for student success, Clark State Community College

• What you think of yourself affects how you lead – with Rachel Sturm, Ph.D.,associate professor from Wright State University.

• How to understand today’s buyer and sell more – with Steve McCullough, founder and B2B sales coach, Buyer Aligned Selling & The McCullough

• Exit strategy planning – with Kate Vriner,certified business broker, Sunbelt Business Brokers of Southwest Ohio

Until July 31, WiBN members and BBB accredited businesses and charities can purchase conference tickets at a reduced rate of $129 and $159 for the general public. Light breakfast, coffee breaks and lunch are included in the price of the conference. To register, visit wibnconference.org.

Opportunities to showcase a business also are available. To inquire about exhibit spaces or sponsorships for the 2018 WiBN Leadership Conference, contact Melissa Cutcher at mcutcher@dayton.bbb.org or 937-610-2273.