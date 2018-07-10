Ansonia First Church of God schedules vacation Bible school

ANSONIA – The Ansonia First Church of God invites children from age 4 to incoming sixth graders to Shipwrecked Vacation Bible School July 23-26.

At Shipwrecked VBS, kids discover how Jesus rescues through life storms, according to the church. Shipwrecked is filled with Bible learning experiences kids see, hear, touch and even taste. Sciency-Fun-Gizmos, crafts, team building games, Bible songs and tasty treats are just a few of the activities that help faith flow into real life. Because everything is hands-on, kids might get a little messy. Parent should send them in play clothes and safe shoes. Ansonia First Church of God also will help kids discover how to see evidence of God in everyday life – something the church calls God sightings, church officials said.

The church will take up an offering each evening to help sponsor its Children of Promise Child from Central Africa.

Parents, grandparents and friends are invited to join the Sail Away Sendoff each day at 8:40 p.m. The vacation Bible school begins at 6:55 p.m. each day and will end at 9 p.m.

To register a child, get a registration card on the Ansonia First Church of God website at achog.org and drop it off at the church office from 8 am. To 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, call Shipwrecked VBS Director Beth Campbell at 937-337-7901 or come on July 23 and register that night.