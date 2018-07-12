Gina Cottrell makes Dean’s List at the University of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Gina Cottrell of Arcanum made the University of Indianapolis Dean’s List for Semester II of the 2017-2018 academic year.

Students named to the Dean’s List have completed at least 12 hours during a regular semester and earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

