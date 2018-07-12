Bradford Schools to accept bids for asphalt work

BRADFORD – Bradford Exempted Village School District will accept sealed bids at the Treasurer’s Office, Bradford EVSD, 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford, until 2 p.m. on July 26 when they will be opened and read for a general contract for asphalt work.

Bids received after this time will not be opened. No pre-bid meeting is scheduled.

Direct questions by email to Treasurer/CFO Carla Surber at csurber@bradford.k12.oh.us.

Contract documents may be examined during normal business hours at the district office and are posted on the district’s website, www.bradford.k12.oh.us, with this notice; select Home at the top, scroll down to District News, select Notice of Asphalt Project to view the notice.

A did guaranty as described in the Instructions to bidders is required with each bid. No bid may be withdrawn within 60 days after the bid opening. BEVSD reserves the right to waive irregularities in bids, reject any or all bids and investigate bidder responsibility.