Darke County United Way announces new board members

GREENVILLE – The Darke County United Way recently announced the addition of Kimberlee Freeman, Jason Hollinger and Phillip Pierri to its Board of Directors.

Freeman is the vice president of patient care services at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville. When asked why she joined the board, Freeman said, “I wanted to get involved in a board that makes a positive impact in Darke County. The Darke County United Way has a long history of supporting organizations and groups that make Darke County a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Freeman resides in Greenville with her husband, Brad, and their three children, Kylee, Brayden and Kennedy.

Hollinger is the senior engineering manager at Whirlpool Corp.

“I have lived in Darke County my entire life and care a lot about the community,” he said. “I wanted to join the DCUW board because I believe they are having a positive impact on our community. Every single person in our community is important, and it is the mission of the Darke County United Way to ensure that every person is cared for.”

Hollinger lives in Arcanum with his wife, Kim, and their two children, Trista and Lani.

Pierri is a registered representative for Financial Achievement Services in Greenville. Previously, he managed Zechar Bailey Funeral Home and is the founder of YOLO, a non-profit organization dedicated to continuously improving the local community.

When asked why he joined the Board, Pierri said, “The United Way is a community-based organization, which is very important to me. Given that YOLO is very much community-oriented, I feel being involved and helping the United Way’s mission, to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good, is something that I’m passionate about and willing to work hard at given the time. I’m very excited to be involved at everything the United Way stands for, and I appreciate you thinking of me for this position.”

Pierri lives in Greenville with his wife, Jodi (Kremer) and their four active children, Mason, Hudson, Chloe and Brady.

“I am looking forward to working with Kim, Jason and Phillip through the United Way Board of Directors,” said Christy Bugher, executive director for the Darke County United Way. “Each one brings valuable skills and talents to the table as well as a passion to make Darke County a great place to live and work for every resident.”

The Darke County United Way fights for the health, education and stability of every person in the community. For more information, contact the Darke County United Way at 547-1272 or unitedway@darkecountyunitedway.org.