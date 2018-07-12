Sam’s Club, Greenville National Bank sponsor Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition

GREENVILLE – The Dayton Food Truck Association recognized Sam’s Club on Miller Lane as a Platinum sponsor for the Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition.

Sam’s Club is celebrating 25 years in the northern Miami Valley this year.

“Over the past 25 years, Sam’s Club has given back to the communities over $250,000 in support to many local organizations,” Manager Emily Dillon said. “We are happy to join in supporting this great event in Darke County for the residents to enjoy. Supporting local small businesses and local charities at the same time gives us great joy. From our associates, I extend a thank you for including us in this event and best wishes for a successful day.”

The Dayton Food Truck Association also recognized Greenville National Bank as a Gold sponsor for the Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition. Greenville National Bank is locally owned, which translates into local decision making. The local economy and farm community has always been an integral part of the bank’s history.

“Greenville National Bank is pleased to sponsor the Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition,” Arcanum Branch Manager Amy Huber said. “We expect that this event will draw people to Darke County that have never been here before; and that is good for our county. The food truck rally will be a fun and tasty event for local folks as well.”

The food truck rally and competition will feature more than 40 food trucks from the greater Miami Valley region. In addition to food, there will be more than 50 of the area’s most talented craft vendors and a market of one-of-a kind local goods.

The event also will feature a motorcycle and car cruise-in with the 50/50 drawing supporting “Bunco 4 Boobies” and a People’s Choice Award. The cruise-in registration is from 10 a.m.-noon. The cruise-in is from noon-5 p.m. The charity of choice for the event will be Bunco 4 Boobies, supporting breast cancer patients in Darke County.

Live music begins with the Green de Villes from Greenville from 1-3 p.m., Hey There Morgan from 3:30-6 p.m. and Velvet Crush from 6:30-9 p.m.

The Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition still is accepting craft vendors, direct sales reps and local artisans. Those who are interested in participating in the event can contact Jason Blackburn at 937-621-2166 or email popscarparts@reagan.com.