Greenville Municipal Concert Band to feature The Green DeVilles, a tribute to Motown

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Municipal Concert Band once again will take the stage on Sunday at the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville City Park.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

This week the Greenville Municipal Concert Band will present A Tribute to Motown featuring the local band The Green DeVilles. The Green DeVilles is a local band that plays a variety of music. The band covers the music of such artists as Etta James, the Beatles, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Ozzy Osbourne and Elvis to name a few.

The Green DeVilles consists of Cindy Slick (vocals), Will Stacy (bass /vocals), Mike Homan (drums/vocals) and Bill Westfall (guitar/vocals). All the members have played in numerous bands throughout their careers. Everyone in the band has a very similar mind-set when it comes to the performances and tries to play as much variety as possible. The members each have their special musical interests, but in the end it all seems to work for The Green DeVilles.

In addition to the music of Motown, the Greenville Municipal Concert Band will feature marches of Ohio-born March composer Karl King, music from Third Suite by Robert Jager and a sneak peek into next week’s jazz show with music from Count Basie.

Park bench seating is available and guests can bring their own chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the show.