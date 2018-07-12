Franklin Monroe graduates receive scholarships

PITSBURG – The Darke County Foundation will award more than $160,000 in scholarships this year to more than 100 graduates of eight Darke County high schools.

The following recipients from Franklin Monroe Class of 2018 will receive between $1,000 and $1,500 each: Levi Altic, Trevor Collins, Nychelle Cool, Grace Fee, Bryce Filbrun, Sierra Keller, Danielle McVey, Kyle Ressler and Matthew Williams.

Award money comes from funds that have been established at the Darke County Foundation by donors interested in supporting Darke County students. Invested long-term, many funds generate a continuing source of income and maintain lasting legacies for years to come.

The following foundation funds provided scholarships for Franklin Monroe students this year: Tim Best & Ronnie Kreitzer Fund, Darke County Science and Engineering Fund, Brian and Regina Delk Fund, Greenville National Bank Fund, John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund, Road Less Traveled Fund and Lois Snyder Fund.

The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.