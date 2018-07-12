Darke County Farm Bureau holds Tractor Cruise

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County Farm Bureau held its fourth annual Tractor Cruise in conjunction with the Farm Power of the Past at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

A record number of 18 participants joined the cruise this year. Those that partook in the cruise received a free T-shirt and SMV sign for participating as well as lunch and door prizes.

“Thank you to all that helped and participated. The event was very successful and a big event for us. This is yet another Farm Bureau program in which folks can take value from their membership,” said Paul Morrison, Darke County Farm Bureau board member and the chair of the Tractor Cruise.

Ohio Farm Bureau is the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization. Its mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen communities.

Members of Ohio Farm Bureau include farmers, gardeners, food and wine enthusiasts, teachers and more. To learn more about membership, or to view a complete listing of member benefits, contact the county office at 937-335-1471, visit the county page at darke.ofbf.org or visit GrowWithFB.org.