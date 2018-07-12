Darke County Common Pleas Court hears drug, theft cases

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving drugs, theft and probation violation this week. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Cory Phillips, 33, of Bradford, was sentenced on charges of attempted felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Phillips was arrested following a violent altercation with a neighbor; his previous record includes arrests for disorderly conduct, domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Defense attorney David Rohrer said Phillips’ behavior was attributable to mental health issues and failure to take his medication.

“This is a young man who does not need to be off his meds,” Rohrer said.

Judge Hein sentenced Phillips to 15 days in Darke County Jail, followed by 60 months probation.

“Your whole record’s full of stupid crap,” Hein told the defendant. “You’re 33 years old. You need to stop that.”

Matthew Deal, 36, of Piqua, was sentenced on charges of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Deal’s prior history includes substance abuse issues and a pending charge in Miami County for receiving stolen property. Assistant Prosecutor James Bennett recommended 45 days in Darke County Jail, followed by 60 months probation and a five-year license suspension.

Deal said he wanted to get a job so he could pay child support and be allowed to see his kids. Judge Hein seemed skeptical, however.

“What I just heard is a bunch of wishes and wants,” Hein said. “I didn’t hear anything about how you’re going to get there. Old habits are hard to break, so you’ve got to have steps in place.”

Hein gave Deal 60 months probation and a three-year license suspension.

Craig Neureuther, 49, of Greenville, was ordered to pursue mental health treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of theft of a license plate, a fifth-degree felony.

“This is a way to emphasize solving the problem as opposed to worrying about guilt or innocence,” Judge Hein told the defendant.

Neureuther pleaded guilty to the charge, meaning that if he fails to complete treatment recommended by the Darke County Adult Probation office, he could face up to 12 months in prison.

Patricia Hawthorne, 51, of Union City, Indiana, was sentenced on charges of probation violation. Hawthorne’s probation officer, Thomas Foreman, alleged Hawthorne had failed to complete community service hours and tested positive for methamphetamine.

“She’s had multiple chances,” Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley told the court. “And each time she’s incarcerated and comes to court she asks for another chance. We’re on our fifth chance now, and we’ve made no headway.”

Quigley recommended an 11-month prison sentence while Hawthorne asked to be evaluated for the MonDay program. Hein ultimately sentenced Hawthorne to 110 days in jail with 88 days credit for time already served.

