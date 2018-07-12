Man cited in crash near New Weston

DARKE COUNTY – A two-vehicle car crash near New Weston resulted in minor injuries and a man being cited for failure to yield.

Fire and EMS crews from Ansonia Rescue, Rossburg and Burketsville Fire Departments along with Darke County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 118 North and State Route 705 in Darke County in regards to a vehicle accident with injuries.

Investigation into the accident by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office revealed a purple Ford Fusion traveling west on State Route 705, occupied by a male driver and his female passenger, failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign causing a collision with a black Nissan traveling southbound on State Route 118. The collision resulted in the black Nissan traveling off the right side of the roadway and coming to rest in a ditch.

The driver, and lone occupant, of the Nissan was transported to Coldwater Hospital by Ansonia Rescue with minor injuries.

Darke County Deputies said the driver of the Ford Fusion has been found at fault for the accident and will be cited for failure to yield.

The driver of a Nissan was transported to Coldwater Hospital by Ansonia Rescue with minor injuries following a crash near New Weston. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_WEB-009-2-.jpg The driver of a Nissan was transported to Coldwater Hospital by Ansonia Rescue with minor injuries following a crash near New Weston. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate The driver of a Nissan was transported to Coldwater Hospital by Ansonia Rescue with minor injuries following a crash near New Weston. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_WEB-003-2-.jpg The driver of a Nissan was transported to Coldwater Hospital by Ansonia Rescue with minor injuries following a crash near New Weston. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate The driver of a Nissan was transported to Coldwater Hospital by Ansonia Rescue with minor injuries following a crash near New Weston. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_WEB-006-2-.jpg The driver of a Nissan was transported to Coldwater Hospital by Ansonia Rescue with minor injuries following a crash near New Weston. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate