Upper Valley Medical Center to host Parkinson’s disease seminar

TROY – Upper Valley Medical Center will host “Your Life With Parkinson’s Disease,” a free seminar at 5:30 p.m. July 25 in the UVMC Physician Office Building Lower Level Conference Rooms, 3130 N. CR 25A, Troy.

Featured speakers will be neurologists Rabindra Kitchener, MD, and Lois Krousgrill, MD, who will discuss how to optimize life physically, functionally and emotionally while living with Parkinson’s disease. A UVMC physical therapist specializing in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease also will be part of the program panel.

Light refreshments will be included at this program, which is open to the public, especially those who have Parkinson’s disease or a loved one who is living with the disease.

Space is limited for this free seminar. To register, call Carefinders at 1-866-608-FIND or register online at UVMC.com/ParkinsonsSeminar.

For further information, call 937-440-7152.