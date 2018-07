GREENVILLE – The Annie Oakley Festival will host a car show on July 29 at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

There is a $10 fee for entries in the car show. Awards will be presented to the top three best in show, the People’s Choice and the Annie’s Choice.

Gates will open at 10 a.m. July 29.

For more information call 937-489-0750 or visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org.