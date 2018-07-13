Greenville pilot Roger Trump makes emergency landing near Rockford

ROCKFORD –Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a forced emergency landing by a Greenville pilot that occurred on Thursday.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday in a bean field northwest of the intersection of Erastus Durbin Road and Rockford West Road, in northwest Mercer County. The plane, a 1979 Cessna A188B, was piloted by Roger Trump, age 61, of Greenville.

Trump was in the process of spraying a field when he encountered an engine failure. He lost power to the aircraft and was forced to make an emergency landing into a bean field. Trump was not injured and the aircraft sustained minimal damage.

The Federal Aviation Agency was contacted and will send an investigator to the scene. The Wapakoneta Post was assisted at the scene by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County EMA and the Rockford Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation.