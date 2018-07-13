Spencer Landscaping prepares Lowell Thomas House for visitors at The Gathering at Garst

GREENVILLE – While guests are strolling on the grounds, they should be sure to stop by the Lowell Thomas House at The Gathering at Garst.

The vibrant landscaping is picturesque thanks to the folks at Spencer Landscaping. Each year they make sure the Lowell Thomas House looks fantastic for visitors coming to the event. Spencer Landscaping is a longtime sponsor of The Gathering at Garst, and its support is deeply appreciated.

The Gathering at Garst returns on July 28-29 to the grounds of Garst Museum. The gathering offers a variety of entertainers, artists and food vendors. This year, that unique piece of art, nostalgic artifact or culinary delight will certainly capture visitors’ interest.

The Garst Museum is located at 205 N. Broadway, Greenville. For more information call 937-548-5250, email info@gatheringatgarst.com or visit www.gatheringatgarst.com.