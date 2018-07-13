Grand opening set for Bish Discovery Center

GREENVILLE – Another chapter in the success of Darke County Parks is about to begin.

The grand opening of the Bish Discovery will take place at 1 p.m. July 22. The new discovery center is located at 404 N. Ohio St. in Greenville.

Prior to the start of the day’s activities, the Friends of Darke County Parks have pre-sold chicken dinner tickets. Don’t forget, those who already have purchased tickets should pick-up their dinner from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be drinks available for sale and picnic style seating for those who would like to enjoy their chicken dinner at the park. A very limited number of dinners will be available for purchase that day or guests are welcome to pack a picnic and bring it along.

At 1 p.m., everyone is invited to attend this free event, which kicks off with keynote speaker, Sarah Hippensteel-Hall Ph.D. Hall, who works with the Miami Conservancy District, will present “Water: It’s Time to Make it Personal.”

Following the keynote speaker and opening ceremony, activities will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Visitors can take the opportunity to borrow bikes and hop on the adjacent trail, try canoeing or kayaking on the creek, and explore aquaponics, the pollinator habitat and the community gardens. Participants may tour the building, interact with staff and park commissioners and take part in a recycling activity.

Darke County Parks’ staff, volunteers and board members are thrilled to see this venture come to fruition. The Bish Discovery Center will be a gathering place for the community and school children to learn, discover and recreate.

For more information about this upcoming event, contact Darke County Parks at 937-548-0165 or info@darkecountyparks.org.