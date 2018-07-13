Posted on by

Reid Specialty Physicians of Greenville supports The Gathering at Garst


GREENVILLE – Reid Health has made a positive impact in Greenville by offering outstanding medical care at its new campus on Meeker Road.

It also is making a positive impact on the community by supporting events like The Gathering at Garst. Thanks to a sponsorship from Reid Health, visitors to The Gathering at Garst will enjoy a great line up of entertainment on July 28–29.

The Garst Museum is located at 205 N. Broadway, Greenville. For more information, call 937-548-5250, email info@gatheringatgarst.com or visit www.gatheringatgarst.com.

