Pedestrian struck in Greenville

GREENVILLE – A pedestrian was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening in Greenville.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews from Greenville City Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, Greenville City Police Department and Careflight were dispatched to the corner of Main Street and Walnut in Greenville.

Initial information reported a pedestrian struck by a car and laying in the roadway. Responding crews found a male subject still conscious but with a head injury who was struck trying to cross the roadway southbound on Walnut. The pedestrian was struck by a male driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix who was attempting turn west bound onto Main Street.

Greenville rescue crews treated the patient before transporting him Martin Street where Greenville City Fire had established a landing zone in the old Low Bill’s Parking lot. Careflight crews transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the Greenville City Police Department.

