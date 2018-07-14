Man injured in hit and run in Greenville

GREENVILLE – A male pedestrian was transported to Wayne Healthcare after being involved in a hit and run late Friday evening in Greenville.

Emergency crews responded to what would be their second involved pedestrian versus vehicle accident in the span of just one evening. Personnel from Greenville Township Rescue, Greenville City Fire, Greenville Police and Darke County Sheriff Departments were dispatched to the corner of Central Avenue and Penn Street in reference to a hit and run at approximately 11:35 p.m.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a male subject, who was delivering newspapers at the time of the incident, was crossing at the intersection of Penn Street and Central Avenue, heading eastbound. Witnesses report a vehicle, described as a black Chevy Impala, was headed northbound on Central Avenue when it struck the pedestrian and continued on fleeing the scene.

The patient, described as being in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, was treated at the scene by Greenville Township Rescue before being transported to Wayne Healthcare.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

A man delivering newspapers was injured in a hit and run late Friday evening in Greenville. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate