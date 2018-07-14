Mensa to offer membership qualification test

KETTERING – The Dayton area chapter of the international high-IQ society Mensa will offer a membership qualification test from 6-8 p.m. July 25 at Kettering-Moraine Branch Library at 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering.

The cost is $60. For more information, email testing@dayton.us.mensa.org or call 937-546-7885.

Mensa is an international society of persons who have scored in the top 2 percent of the general population on an accepted, standardized intelligence test. Mensa members are a very diverse group and come from all walks of life and all races, personality types, ethnic origins and faiths and have a broad range of interests. All share the common characteristic of high intelligence.

The Dayton local group includes more than 200 members from elementary school age through early 90s and has many regular gatherings and social activities.

For more information about American Mensa, visit www.us.mensa.org. For information about the Dayton group, visit www.dayton.us.mensa.org.