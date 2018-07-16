DCCA brings Barbecue and Blues event to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts brought its annual fundraising event Barbecue and Blues to downtown Greenville Friday night on the front lawn of the Greenville Public Library.

“Barbecue and Blues has always been a great party, but the move downtown makes it even more exciting,” DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan said. “Attendance over the past few years has been outgrowing our past venue, so our committee had been considering a move for a while. Overall we feel the Greenville Library lawn was the perfect choice for a new venue, and we’re looking forward to having it there again next year.”

Previous events had been held at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville.

Musical performers at this year’s event included blues musicians Doug Hart and Austin Cane. Food vendors present included local businesses The Coffee Pot, Merchant House and Romer’s Catering, as well as food trucks from Kona Ice and Nacho Pig. Vegetarian and gluten-free food options also were available.

The event also included a drawing for a mosaic guitar created by Bowling Green-area artist Gail Christofferson and featuring a likeness of guitar great Jimi Hendrix. Christofferson had an exhibit in DCCA’s Anna Bier Gallery earlier this year. Artwork created by local elementary school students also was on display.

“The event was a huge success, and attendance exceeded our expectations,” Jordan said. “The biggest factor to attendance is always weather, and we could not have asked for a more beautiful evening for the event. The attendance was more than double what we had last year with over 500 people attending.”

Jordan, who joined DCCA five years ago, said she hopes the Barbecue and Blues event continues to grow.

“It started before my time, and it has just gotten bigger and better every year,” Jordan said.

Jordan also thanked those who have attended this and other DCCA events.

“We’re excited to be entering our 40th season, and we could not have asked for a better way to kick it off than Friday night’s Barbecue and Blues,” Jordan said. “Thank you to Darke County for your continued support of the arts. We couldn’t do it without you.”

Additional information about upcoming DCCA events is available at darkecountyarts.org.

Larry Ullery, of Greenville, won a mosaic guitar created by Bowling Green-area artist Gail Christofferson. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Guitar-1.jpg Larry Ullery, of Greenville, won a mosaic guitar created by Bowling Green-area artist Gail Christofferson. Courtesy photo Entertainment available at DCCA’s Barbecue and Blues event included musical performances, food trucks, artworks on display and face-painting. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_IMG_0048-1.jpg Entertainment available at DCCA’s Barbecue and Blues event included musical performances, food trucks, artworks on display and face-painting. Tony Baker | The Daily Advocate The event also included a drawing for a mosaic guitar created by Bowling Green-area artist Gail Christofferson and featuring a likeness of guitar great Jimi Hendrix. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_IMG_0050-1.jpg The event also included a drawing for a mosaic guitar created by Bowling Green-area artist Gail Christofferson and featuring a likeness of guitar great Jimi Hendrix. Tony Baker | The Daily Advocate

By Tony Baker

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315.

