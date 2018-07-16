Darke County Park District to host Living History Encampment

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Park District will host a Living History Encampment at Prairie Ridge Meadow in Greenville on July 27-29.

The Encampment will be open from 4-10 p.m. on July 27. Hours on July 28 are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 29 begins with a church service at 10 a.m., and the gathering is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Living History Encampment is held in partnership with the Darke County Historical Society/Garst Museum as part of their annual Gathering at Garst.

The Gathering at Garst was created to remember the defining events and people who shaped Darke County’s history. The mission is to promote awareness and appreciation of those who made unique contributions to the culture of Darke County and to celebrate the local heritage in a family oriented and educational atmosphere.

It also is a major fundraiser for the museum and includes many unique modern arts, craft and food vendors on the museum grounds and entertainment including a Beach Boys tribute band on the evening of July 28.

The Living History Encampment provides a step back in time to the Colonial and Revolutionary Wars through the Civil War period. Walk through history as cannons fire, blacksmiths strike their anvils, tomahawks and spears fly and men and women in the dress of that period portray everyday life, skills and events of the era.

Vendors selling handmade and reproduction historical goods and foods of the period will be on hand. Entertainment in the encampment will include the Clockwork Clown, an 18th century mime and contortion act, the Liberty Dancers who will perform and teach 18th century dance, Maggie Delaney and her Resurrection gang who will recruit members for their slightly creepy work, Parson John will hold lessons in his meeting house and providing a Sunday morning “Divine Service” at 10 a.m. for anyone who would like to join the encampment participants, Native American storytellers and drummers including a living history portrayal of Chief Black Hoof, the Ramblin’ Rovers, a Celtic and folk music band, professional historians speaking on Wayne’s Legion and the Battle of Fallen Timbers and how Greenville fits into that role in history and a “dame school” where guests can learn social dance, fiddling and sewing.

New this year the Living History Encampment will be open on July 27 from 4-10 p.m. so that visitors can visit vendors, talk to encampment participants and enjoy various entertainments ahead of the opening of the modern side of the event. At around 8 p.m. the camp will be illuminated with lanterns and campfire so that visitors can enjoy strolling through the area and listen to Native American storytelling, song and drumming by candlelight.

Darke County Parks provides support and sponsorship for the Living History Encampment. Visitors will find the information tent for the encampment located at the main entrance on Wilson Drive behind the Anthony Wayne Peace Council House. Maps and event schedules will be available in the information tent then guests may wind their way into the Council House, which will be open all weekend as well.

While there, guests can support the Park District by buying some raffle tickets from the Friends of the Darke County Parks for some gift baskets that will be given away at the end of September at Prairie Days.

Encampment Chair Galen Delk welcomes everyone to bring their family and friends for a unique and educational event and thanks all the volunteers and sponsors who make the encampment possible.

Community members should watch local news outlets and Facebook in advance of the weekend for schedules and event news or visit www.gatheringatgarst.com.