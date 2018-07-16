Nearly 20,000 Ohio State students named to dean’s list for spring semester

COLUMBUS – A total of 19,072 students at The Ohio State University achieved academic success and were named to the spring 2018 dean’s list.

This includes 14,406 Ohio students, 3,177 non-resident and 1,489 international students.

Criteria for qualifying for the list varies by college, but most require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Among the Darke County students named to the dean’s list were: