Nearly 20,000 Ohio State students named to dean’s list for spring semester


COLUMBUS – A total of 19,072 students at The Ohio State University achieved academic success and were named to the spring 2018 dean’s list.

This includes 14,406 Ohio students, 3,177 non-resident and 1,489 international students.

Criteria for qualifying for the list varies by college, but most require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Among the Darke County students named to the dean’s list were:

  • John Arthur Fischer of Ansonia
  • Victoria Ann Brehm of Arcanum
  • Anthony Tylar Ditmer of Arcanum
  • Karissa Hundley of Arcanum
  • Aubrey Nicole Kreusch of Arcanum
  • Emily Patricia Miller of Arcanum
  • Jordan Nicole Stickley of Arcanum
  • Seth Michael Bryson of Greenville
  • Andrew Scott Elliott of Greenville
  • Zachary Curtis Hounshell of Greenville
  • Jacob Scott Hounshell of Greenville
  • Francesca Maria Masso-Rivetti of Greenville
  • Chloe Lane Menning of Greenville
  • Erin Michelle Scott of Greenville
  • Ryan Tanner Simons of Greenville
  • Paige Arline Tester of Greenville
  • Kelsey Lee Tester of Greenville
  • Grant Randall Brown of Laura
  • Justin Kyle Bohman of Osgood
  • Megan Elizabeth Bergman of Rossburg
  • Heather Diana Albers of Versailles
  • Cole Rodney Albers of Versailles
  • Jerome Francis Bey of Versailles
  • Carl Ernst Klamar of Versailles
  • Jordan Elizabeth Phillips of Versailles
  • Rachel Ellen Pinchot of Versailles
  • Sara Thwaits of Yorkshire
  • Brooke Marie Winner of Versailles
  • Kelly Jo Snyder of Union City