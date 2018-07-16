Nearly 20,000 Ohio State students named to dean’s list for spring semester

COLUMBUS – A total of 19,072 students at The Ohio State University achieved academic success and were named to the spring 2018 dean’s list.
This includes 14,406 Ohio students, 3,177 non-resident and 1,489 international students.
Criteria for qualifying for the list varies by college, but most require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Among the Darke County students named to the dean’s list were:
- John Arthur Fischer of Ansonia
- Victoria Ann Brehm of Arcanum
- Anthony Tylar Ditmer of Arcanum
- Karissa Hundley of Arcanum
- Aubrey Nicole Kreusch of Arcanum
- Emily Patricia Miller of Arcanum
- Jordan Nicole Stickley of Arcanum
- Seth Michael Bryson of Greenville
- Andrew Scott Elliott of Greenville
- Zachary Curtis Hounshell of Greenville
- Jacob Scott Hounshell of Greenville
- Francesca Maria Masso-Rivetti of Greenville
- Chloe Lane Menning of Greenville
- Erin Michelle Scott of Greenville
- Ryan Tanner Simons of Greenville
- Paige Arline Tester of Greenville
- Kelsey Lee Tester of Greenville
- Grant Randall Brown of Laura
- Justin Kyle Bohman of Osgood
- Megan Elizabeth Bergman of Rossburg
- Heather Diana Albers of Versailles
- Cole Rodney Albers of Versailles
- Jerome Francis Bey of Versailles
- Carl Ernst Klamar of Versailles
- Jordan Elizabeth Phillips of Versailles
- Rachel Ellen Pinchot of Versailles
- Sara Thwaits of Yorkshire
- Brooke Marie Winner of Versailles
- Kelly Jo Snyder of Union City