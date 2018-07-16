Record number of students graduate from Ohio State

COLUMBUS –The Ohio State University awarded a record 11,907 degrees at commencement on May 6.
Among the degrees the university award at the ceremony were 763 doctoral, 787 professional, 2,722 masters, 6,983 bachelors, 639 associates and 13 certificates.
Darke County students to graduate from Ohio State included:
- Victoria Ann Brehm of Arcanum with a bachelor of science degree in human development and family science
- Anthony Tylar Ditmer of Arcanum with a bachelor of science degree
- Aubrey Nicole Kreusch of Arcanum with a bachelor of science degree (cum laude)
- Bhavneep Kaur of Greenville with an associate of arts degree (cum laude)
- Jalena Lizabeth LeMaster of Greenville with a bachelor of science degree in health promotion, nutrition and exercise science
- Ryan Tanner Simons of Greenville with a bachelor of science degree in design (cum laude)
- Kelsey Lee Tester of Greenville with a bachelor of arts degree in education
- Hugo van der Walt of Greenville with a master of science degree
- Alan J Warner of Greenville with an associate of science degree
- Vanessa Renee Weidner of Greenville with a doctor of veterinary medicine degree
- Grant Randall Brown of Laura with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture
- Emily Rose Marchal of Rossburg with a bachelor of science degree in health and rehabilitation sciences
- Emily Nicole Walters of Rossburg with a bachelor of science degree in education (cum laude)
- Cole Rodney Albers of Versailles with a bachelor of science degree (magna cum laude)
- Patrick Kenneth Mescher of Versailles with a doctor of medicine degree
- Rachel Ellen Pinchot of Versailles with a bachelor of science degree (magna cum laude)
- Baleigh Elizabeth Reed of Versailles with a bachelor of science degree in nursing (cum laude)
- Hilary Pohlman of Yorkshire with a master of human resource management degree