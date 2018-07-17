Vacant house damaged in fire

DARKE COUNTY – An early morning fire is under investigation in Darke County.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, Darke County fire crews from New Madison Fire, Greenville Township, Liberty Township and Greenville City fire departments along with Tri-Village Rescue and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of a structure fire located at 3860 State Route 121 outside of Greenville. Upon arrival, crews reported a one and a half story wood frame working structure fire with flames and smoke showing.

Crews worked quickly to knock down and extinguish the fire. Initial reports of entrapment were found to be unfounded after the primary search turned up negative, and it was further discovered the structure to be vacant.

According to witnesses at the scene, the structure has been vacant for nearly a year and had no electric or any other utilities connected at the time. New Madison Fire Chief Robert Cook confirmed the witnesses’ statements and added that a fire investigator from Darke County had been requested to the scene to assist in determining the cause and nature of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

