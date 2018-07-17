Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition set for Saturday

GREENVILLE – The Dayton Food Truck Association will host the inaugural Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

“Home to the famous Darke County Fair, we’re excited to be bringing together some of our region’s best food trucks for this great event,” Dayton Food Truck Association President Jason Blackburn said.

“We’ll have prizes on the line for first, second and third place in our judged competition along with a people’s choice prize that you get to vote on,” Blackburn added.

In addition to food trucks bringing out their very best items in the hopes of fame and fortune, the Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition features craft vendors, a motorcycle and car cruise-in and a beer garden from 1-9 p.m. in benefit for Bunco 4 Boobies with live music from Green de Villes, Hey There Morgan and Velvet Crush.

The event will have several kid friendly activities as well including face painting, mining for gems, balloon artist, bungee jumping ride, carnival games and the Darke County sheriff department will be on site with I-dent a kid.

“We couldn’t be happier about everything that’s come together for this first-year event,” Blackburn said. “Amazing food, cool cars, one-of-a-kind local crafts and great vendors, music and more – it’s going to be a great day for the whole family, and we hope you can come join us.

“We are also excited the charity of choice for the event will be Bunco 4 Boobies, a Darke County charity that supports the Cancer Association of Darke County and Darke County-area cancer patients. There will be no entry fee, however, there will be a $2 parking fee that will benefit Bunco 4 Boobies and Solid Rock Apostolic Church. We are very fortunate that all of the money raised for charity will stay local in Darke County.”

For those interested in attending the Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition, the event is free and takes place from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Confirmed food trucks, vendors and more information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/208080359980104/.

Interested food trucks, vendors, and cruise-in participants still can submit online before Friday at https://daytonfun.wufoo.com/forms/mir3mfw1lkcvy2/.