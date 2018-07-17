Mime Reed Steele to perform at Greenville Public Library’s final Family Fun Day

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s last Family Fun Day is at 11 a.m. July 25 on the library lawn featuring mime Reed Steele.

Right after the program the summer reading winners will be announced and prizes given out including two bikes and four Kings Island tickets plus much more.

Steele has practiced his craft for more than 35 years, and he has been a teaching artist with Arts for Learning for 30 of those years. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater and a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education health, both of which contribute to his work as a mime.

“Mime is the art of physical acting, telling stories without words,” Steele said. “My style is a cross between Red Skelton, Dick Van Dyke and Marcel Marceau.”

In addition to being an accomplished mime, Steele also is the board president of the Oregon Community Theater and a NASA aerospace education specialist. While he believes mime has something to offer all students, he thinks it’s especially valuable for more introverted children.

“Some kids have the gift of gab while others struggle with words,” he said. “The art of mime can help students express themselves and their ideas through nonverbal communication. It can help them build self-confidence in public presentations and performances and give them a greater appreciation for the art of mime.”

In case of rain guests will meet at the First Congregational Christian Church Activity Building on Fifth Street.