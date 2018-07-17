Catholic Adult Singles Club schedules August events

DARKE COUNTY – The Catholic Adult Singles Club has announced its activities for August.

The Catholic Adult Singles Club will visit a nature preserve and have supper in Urbana on Aug. 5. The group will go canoeing and have supper in West Milton on Aug. 11. It will visit the Darke County Fair on Aug. 18.

The Catholic Adults Singles Club enables its members to enjoy the company of fellow single adults through weekly activities and always is interested in meeting new people to join its group.

For more information about the Catholic Adults Singles Club or any of its activities, call Eileen Lamm at 419-678-8691.