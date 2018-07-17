Arcanum marching band plans welcome home performance, food truck rally

ARCANUM – The Arcanum marching band will hold a special welcome home performance from band camp on July 27 at the Arcanum Field House located at 310 N. Main Street in Arcanum.

The event will run from 3-8 p.m. and will feature local food trucks including Tin Roof Mobile from Fletcher, Mo’s Mexican from Troy and Crème de la Crème Cakery from Arcanum.

This event is open to the community and will be the first glimpse of the 2018 Marching Band competition season.

The show performance this year is titled “Words.” The Arcanum marching band will perform its football pre-game and its competition show starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Arcanum football stadium.

The drinks will be sold by the Arcanum Band Boosters and will be a fundraiser for the marching band.