Miami Valley Music Fest set for this weekend

TROY – Miami Valley Music Fest kicks off its 13th year on Friday at the Troy Eagle’s Campgrounds, 2252 Troy-Urbana Road, Troy.

This year’s event will feature three stages, an open mic set for musicians, movement performance artist, acroyoga and more. The festival offers more than 25 of Miami Valley’s finest local musicians, bands and artists.

There will be more than 40 charity organizations with materials and giveaways in the Charity Awareness Building. Families can enjoy free children’s activities, a jumpie and quiet family camping. This annual event once again will show attendees that charitable giving is fun.

Featuring headliners Mike Perkins, Spikedrivers and D-Funk All Stars, the musical line-up will hit the genres of southern rock, rock, folk, blues and more. On top of musical entertainment, attendees will enjoy free tent camping, food and merchandise from local vendors, visual art displays by local artists and dance performances.

Gates open at noon Friday with music scheduled for 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. On Saturday music is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and last until 3 a.m.

Grants will be announced at 8 p.m. Saturday. Recipients of grants include Artemis Center, Learning Tree Farm, Health Partners Free Health Clinic and Hospice of Miami County.

Visit www.miamivalleymusicfest.com to buy a ticket and help the MVMFA reach its goal of donating $5,000 to local charities.