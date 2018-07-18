The Faithful Sons to perform free concert

GREENVILLE – Greenville Church of the Brethren will host a free concert by The Faithful Sons at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Brethren Retirement Community’s Brick Room.

The Faithful Sons have delivered the good news of the Gospel through their spiritually uplifting musical ministry, organizers said. This captivating group offers inspiration and hope as they share the musical message of God’s love for all during each invigorating performance, organizers said.