Greenville City Council approves free parking for Annie Oakley Days

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to suspend a parking ordinance to accommodate downtown shoppers during 2018 Annie Oakley Days.

The suspended ordinance will allow unlimited parking from 12:01 a.m. July 26 to 11:59 p.m. July 29 in Greenville’s downtown enterprise zone. The vote came two weeks after a Safety Committee recommendation to council, in response to a number of complaints regarding parking tickets being issued during last year’s Annie Oakley Days, when 20 motorists were cited.

The current ordinance otherwise allows drivers to park free in the downtown for 90 minutes per day.

Council also conducted a public hearing regarding an application to the Ohio Department of Transportation for an operating and capital assistance grant to benefit Greenville Public Transit.

The grant, if approved by ODOT, would provide financial assistance to subsidize the half fare ($1.50) for elderly and disabled transit riders. The regular cost for in-city transit is $3. The grant also would allow purchase of a new light transit vehicle and provide money for maintenance of current vehicles.

“ODOT gives us the figures right before filing the grant in September,” Greenville Public Transit Director Pam Garland said. “It is usually about what we got for the previous year.”

In other business, council passed a resolution authorizing the Safety/Service Director to advertise for bids for the North Broadway/Harmon Drive traffic signal project.

Council also voted to amend an ordinance regarding the city’s tree lottery. Previously, a $500 reimbursement was given to the awarded homeowner for tree-planting performed by an outside contractor. However, as the city now has the machinery to plant trees, city workers will handle tree-planting duties for those chosen.

Council adjourned to meet in executive session.

Greenville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. Meetings can be viewed live on The City of Greenville YouTube channel. The meetings are open to the public and citizens are encouraged to attend.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

