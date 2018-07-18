Greenville High School vocal music program presents annual Wavaire camp performance

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Wavaires will kick off the 2018-19 season with their annual Wavaire Camp performance at 7 p.m. July 27 at Memorial Hall.

The Wavaires will perform a variety of musical selections, including the following: “The Greatest Show,” “A Million Dreams,” Party Rock Anthem,” “Jolene,” “When I Fall In Love,” “Pompeii,” “Maps,” “A Salute to Motown” and choral highlights from the movie “Sing,” among others.

The Wavaires also will be joined by Darke County Special Olympics, and they will combine to perform “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and “Best Day of My Life.”

Tickets for the show on July 27 can be purchased at the door the night of the show for $5.

The GHS Choirs are directed by Chelsea Whirledge, and the choreographers for the show are Brooke Jendrusik and Sierra Cress.

Community members can like and follow Greenville High School Vocal Music Boosters on Facebook to receive the latest news and ways to support the GHS Vocal Music program and other events.