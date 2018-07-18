Dayton area employers to receive $62 million in workers’ comp rebates

EATON – Employers in the Dayton region can expect $62 million in rebate checks this month from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, agency officials announced during Wednesday’s monthly meeting of the Preble County Safety Council.

“BWC is pleased to present the region’s employers with $62 million they can use to strengthen and grow their businesses,” said Bob Braun, BWC regional business development manager. “While the money is theirs to spend as they see fit, we encourage employers to invest in workplace safety measures that prevent injuries and reduce their workers’ comp costs.”

The checks are part of a $1.5 billion rebate to Ohio employers this summer, BWC’s fourth rebate of similar magnitude since 2013 and the agency’s largest in 20 years.

The rebates are possible because of the agency’s healthy investment income, falling claims and prudent fiscal management. The rebate brings workers’ comp savings for all Ohio employers to $8 billion since 2011.

Braun asked employers to watch their mailboxes for the checks, which BWC is mailing in batches through the end of July. He also detailed the totals each of the region’s six counties can expect to receive:

• Preble County: $1,920,555.56

• Darke County: $3,432,768.04

• Miami County: $6,314,724.39

• Clark County: $8,298,059.66

• Greene County: $5,030,223.84

• Montgomery County: $37,046,067

Employers that participate in the Group-Retrospective Rating Program will receive checks in the fall.

The rebate also includes several safety initiatives BWC announced at press conference last month. The $44 million investment over two years includes $8 million in safety grants for law enforcement and to improve school safety and security.