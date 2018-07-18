Darke County Foundation awards scholarships to Bradford, Mississinawa Valley students

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Foundation awarded scholarships between $1,000 and $2,500 to area graduates from the class of 2018.

Students from Bradford High School to receive scholarships were Brooke Fair and Johnny Fike. From Mississinawa Valley High School, Amanda Armstrong, Kinsie Blocher, Josiah Philiposian, Makenna Price, Paxton Scholl and Brieanne Varvel received scholarships.

The Darke County Foundation will award more than $160,000 in scholarships this year to more than 100 graduates of eight Darke County high schools. Donated by area residents and past residents, scholarship funds are invested long-term and generate a continuing source of income. Donors often honor family members or a special purpose by setting up funds with personalized names.

The following Darke County Foundation funds provided scholarships for Bradford and Mississinawa Valley Class of 2018: Irene Bolen Fund; Robert and Iris Bolen Fund; Harold and Betty Brewer Fund; Darke County Engineering and Sciences Fund; Kenneth Gibboney Fund; John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund.

Since 1986, the Darke County Foundation has served as the area’s community foundation, receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts for the benefit of Darke County residents. For more information, call 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.