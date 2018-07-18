Trio to present free concert at Triumphant Christian Center

GREENVILLE – The Persuaded trio from the Hocking Hills area will present a free concert at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Triumphant Christian Center. The church is located at 1129 South Towne Court in Greenville.

Andy Good, as founder of this all male trio, is persuaded that God loves us and sent His best for us, organizers said. The desire of Persuaded is to share this good news with anyone who comes within earshot of their music.

From their beginning in a revival meeting in 2011, their schedule has grown as they bring their unique sound and ministry to churches, fairs, festivals, shows and more. Featuring a sound built around close harmony and a Southern Gospel style, a Persuaded concert will often include high energy music, as well as a capella, patriotic music and comedy. Persuaded’s mission is to share the Gospel and encourage the church.