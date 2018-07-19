Greenville Municipal Jazz Band to feature Mary Knapke

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Municipal Jazz Band will perform the first of its Jazz and Pops in the park concert on Sunday at the Marling Band Shell area of the Greenville City Park.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

This week the Greenville Municipal Jazz Band takes over the entertainment of the park by presenting an evening of jazz and pops music. Selections for the concert will include music from Duke Ellington, Glen Miller, Aretha Franklin, The Eagles and others. This Evening of Pops and Jazz Concert also will feature soloists and section features.

The guest artist for the evening will be Mary Knapke. She has been a performer for many years and was prominently featured in television and radio promos for Pepsi-Cola while she lived in North Carolina. She has been active in live theater for many years and had many leading roles. She is well known for her singing with big bands, such as the Hal Harris Orchestra, The Hauer Swing Band, Frank Neville Orchestra and Swing Era Big Band. Knapke will sing songs with the Greenville Municipal Jazz Band such as “Route 66,” “Summertime,” “Feelin’ Good” and the great Bobby Darin hit “As Long As I’m Singing.”

Bench seating is available and guests can bring their own chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the show.