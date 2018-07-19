Shawnee Prairie Preserve to host wild eats program

GREENVILLE – Shawnee Prairie Preserve will host a free program to the public on the wonderful world of wild edible plants.

Community members can visit at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 to discover the diversity of the forests and fields, looking closer to find hidden treats. Shawnee Prairie Preserve will discuss what is safe to eat, what to avoid and how to tell the difference.

Foraging for wild edibles is fun, yet unpredictable, always changing with the weather and seasons. Conditions permitting the discussion will be followed by discovery walk and a taste of something wild. Who knows, perhaps you will discover a feast waiting in your own backyard. Call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165 to register for this free program.

Interested in learning more about the Darke County Parks and their special programs? Visit the parks website at darkecountyparks.org or sign up to receive a quarterly copy of the Nature Notes Newsletter. Included in each newsletter is a listing of the upcoming programs, informative articles from the naturalist educators and/or director and special programming information. Community members also can visit the park’s headquarters at Shawnee Prairie Preserve located at 4267 State Route 502 in Greenville. The nature center and office hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., closed on Sundays.