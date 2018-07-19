Ansonia United Methodist Church vacation Bible school supports Shawnee Prairie

ANSONIA – Ansonia United Methodist Church, 200 W. High St. in Ansonia, held its vacation Bible school from June 18 through June 22.

The VBS was “Rolling River Rampage,” and the message was that God is with us even through the rough waters – the difficult and challenging times – of life.

As the VBS had an outdoor theme, the Radical Hospitality-Outreach team at the church elected to support the Darke County Parks, specifically Shawnee Prairie, with its mission focus. The second day of VBS was about acceptance and how God accepts everyone even though they are different.

Brandi Brumbaugh, representing Shawnee Prairie, brought a painted turtle and a box turtle to the VBS and explained the differences. The children learned that God created and accepts both even when they are different.

Children attending the VBS were challenged to bring in money to be given to Shawnee Prairie, 4267 State Route 502 W., to assist the Darke County Parks in its efforts. Children could drop their money in either of two buckets – one bucket for VBS music leader Peggy Emerson and one bucket for the pastor. The person who received the most money would have a bucket of water dumped on their head.

Donations in Peggy Emerson’s bucket were the most, exceeding $133. The net result was a total donation of $200.68 for Shawnee Prairie.

Individuals can learn more about Shawnee Prairie by visiting darkecountyparks.org and can learn more about Ansonia UMC by visiting ansoniaumc.com.