2 transported to Wayne with minor injuries after tanker accident

DARKE COUNTY – Two Greenville men suffered minor injuries on Thursday when the sanitation tanker they were traveling in went off the road and rolled over.

Personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched at approximately 2:30 p.m. to the 7800 block of Coletown-Lightsville Road just off of State Route 571 to an accident with injuries involving a tanker that had rolled over.

Preliminary investigations found that an empty sanitation tanker traveling north on Coletown-Lightsville Road had ran off the right side of the roadway, causing the driver to roll the vehicle at least once before coming to rest in a ditch.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, both the driver, 35-year-old Shaun Ginter, and passenger, 32-year-old Bradley Crum, both of Greenville, sustained minor injuries and were transported by Greenville Township Rescue to Wayne Healthcare for treatment.

Both the driver and passenger stated to deputies it was necessary for them to swerve off the roadway to avoid making contact with an oncoming green Ford Mustang that was traveling down the center of road in the opposite direction.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Two Greenville men suffered minor injuries after they said they swerved off the roadway to avoid making contact with an oncoming green Ford Mustang that was traveling down the center of road in the opposite direction. Jim Comer | For The Daily Advocate