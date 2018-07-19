Clayton Guillozet earns spot on Spring 2018 Dean’s List at Valdosta State University

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Clayton Guillozet of Greenville has earned a spot on the Spring 2018 Dean’s List at Valdosta State University.

Students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher are recognized by being placed on the Dean’s List. Developmental studies, transients and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.

Valdosta State University is proud to announce that more than 1,500 students earned a spot on the Spring 2018 Dean’s List.