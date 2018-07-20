Singing auctioneer Dane Bailey to perform at Pitsburg Church of the Brethren

PITSBURG – The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren will present Dane Bailey, the singing auctioneer, at 6 p.m. Aug. 5.

In 1969 Bailey, originally from Berne, Indiana, was called to the ministry and moved to Winona Lake, Indiana. In 1975 he started attending Grace Theological Seminary. Not having been involved in music in college or thinking about music as a ministry, he was surprised when singing opportunities began to come his way, and the rest is history. Today, Bailey, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a full-time singer and recording artist with a rich history of music and ministry.

As one whom God called to the ministry, Bailey comes with a sincere desire to encourage you and to challenge you in your daily walk with the Lord and to be used however and wherever God leads, organizers said. Bailey’s challenge has become one of market place ministry. He has been further challenged by Matthew 13:3 which says, “Behold, the sower went out and sowed.” This has to broaden his vision and to open doors of opportunity for ministry by living his testimony and sharing the good news when the doors open.

Believing that laughter is medicine from God, Bailey recorded an all comedy project, “Laughin’ Time” to help heal the spirit.

Bailey is a “real, for sure” professional auctioneer. A growing part of his travels include entertaining and auctioning for a variety of benefit functions. He has helped raise money for churches, missions, fire departments, schools and many other organizations. He comes to entertain as well as auction keep events lively and fun.

The public is invited to come and experience Bailey’s ministry on Aug. 5. The church is located at the west edge of Pitsburg at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road, Arcanum. Light refreshments will be served following the concert.