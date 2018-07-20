Minor injuries from lightning strike reported at Arcanum Family Health

ARCANUM – One patient was transported from Arcanum Family Health with unknown injuries after the facility was struck by lightning.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. Friday, Arcanum Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Arcanum Family Health, 702 N. Main St. in Arcanum, in report of lightning striking the facility with one injury resulting.

According to Arcanum Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine, there was no visible or known damage to the structure to be reported, however, there was damage to computer and phone systems. One person was treated at the scene and transported by Arcanum Rescue to Wayne Healthcare with minor injuries resulting from the strike.

A Darke County Family Health administrative secretary added that its chief of operations and IT personnel were sent to the scene to evaluate the damage. Family Health also announced the facility would remain closed for the remainder of the day while the damage assessment and repairs took place.

