Chicken fry benefit for Kellie Gehret

YORKSHIRE — The Yorkshire Goat Farmers will hold a chicken fry benefit dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 to aid Kellie Gehret with medical expenses in her battle with kidney cancer.

Each dinner includes four pieces of fried chicken, applesauce, dinner roll and potato chips. The tickets are pre-sale only and cost $8 each.

To purchase tickets or for more information, contact Terry Knapke at 937-417-4137, Alan Gehret at 937-726-1406, Brad Bruns at 937-423-4700, Smoke Wehrkamp at 419-305-8433 or Cottonwood Lakes at 937-564-4444.