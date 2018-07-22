House exposed to car fire in Pitsburg

PITSBURG – Fire crews from the village of Pitsburg along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched early Saturday afternoon to 8069 Pitsburg-Laura Road in regards to reports of a car fire near a house.

Arriving units found a fully involved car fire approximately 50 feet from the house and were able to knock down the fire quickly. According to witnesses, smoke from the fire could be seen as they traveled northbound on State Route 49 and explosions could be heard coming from the vehicle when they arrived.

Darke County Deputies investigating the scene stated a 1990 Buick Park Avenue sparked and caught fire while being converted into a demolition derby car. No damage to the house was reported, however, it was noted the structure suffered from heavy exposure to the smoke.

