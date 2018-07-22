JAFE Decorating celebrates 40th anniversary

GREENVILLE — A local Greenville company celebrated its 40th anniversary Friday with tours, ice cream and best wishes for future endeavors.

The JAFE Decorating Co., 1250 Martin St., opened the doors to employees, its families, visitors and distinguished guests to mark its 40-year milestone.

JAFE Decorating provides specialty color and paint coatings on glass products for a number of commercial purposes. The company was founded by the late Lloyd Williams in 1978, and the JAFE name represents his children — Jeff, Amey, Fred and Emilia. Williams’ heirs sold the company to current owners Randy and Lisa O’Dell in 2010.

Greenville Mayor Steve Willman called JAFE a great asset to the community, adding, “This is a very unique business. It’s almost a one-of-a-kind, and they’ve made it a great business. I’m looking forward to what’s going to come next for them.”

JAFE was named the Darke County Chamber of Commerce “Business of the Year” in 2016. Past Chamber Chairman Tony Roberts was on hand to recognize JAFE’s 40th anniversary.

“Any business doesn’t just happen; JAFE didn’t just happen,” he said. “To keep it growing and with its expansion is amazing. JAFE’s been a great member of our chamber.”

State Sen. Bill Beagle called JAFE both a great community member and business leader.

“We’re hoping this is just the first 40 years and many forties after this,” he said. “They do a great job and make a great product.”

State Rep. Steve Huffman said, “It’s wonderful, especially being a family-owned business. Employing 90 people, small business is the heart of our economy and a sample of what hard work will do and pays off in the long run.”

“Randy O’Dell and his wife have done a tremendous job. They’re doing wonderful work — a great corporate partner for Darke County. We absolutely love having them here and wish them many more years of success,” Darke County Commissioner Mike Stegall said.

O’Dell, who worked for JAFE for 20 years before buying the company, called it an important day, saying, “It means a lot. Lloyd Williams was a mentor and father-like figure for me. Forty years in a small business is pretty remarkable.”

O’Dell said JAFE prides itself on three things: quality, timeliness and flexibility.

“I attribute it to our people, who are the keys to our success and ensuring every day we try to put out the highest quality product in the marketplace, which is what’s grown our business,” he said. “Since 2010, we’ve tripled our sales, tripled our employees, so it’s been a remarkable run, and we’re still growing.”

“Our employees are our family,” Lisa O’Dell said. “The employees we have here are very loyal, very good people. We’re very proud of what’s been built here.”

For more information, visit JAFE’s website at www.jafedecorating.com.

JAFE Decorating Owners Randy and Lisa O’Dell receive a Business Recognition Award from Tony Roberts of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce. The company celebrated its 40th anniversary Friday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_IMG_1330-JAFE.jpg JAFE Decorating Owners Randy and Lisa O’Dell receive a Business Recognition Award from Tony Roberts of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce. The company celebrated its 40th anniversary Friday. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate JAFE employees inspect candle glass from the line before packaging and shipping. The company was founded in 1978 by Lloyd Williams. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_IMG_1313-JAFE.jpg JAFE employees inspect candle glass from the line before packaging and shipping. The company was founded in 1978 by Lloyd Williams. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate JAFE produces specialty color and paint coatings on a wide assortment of glass products for various commercial purposes. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_IMG_1318-JAFE.jpg JAFE produces specialty color and paint coatings on a wide assortment of glass products for various commercial purposes. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

Founded in 1978, JAFE has grown to 90 employees

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314.

