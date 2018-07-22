Darke County Common Pleas Court holds grand jury arraignments

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving rape, burglary and assault on a peace officer last week. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Zachary Geiger, 23, of Wayne Lakes, stood trial on charges of failure to notify authorities of a change of address, a third-degree felony. Geiger was arraigned earlier this month on charges of escape, a third-degree felony carrying penalties of up to three years in prison and a potential $10,000 fine, but those charges were dismissed. Geiger, whose record includes arrests for arson, trafficking and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, allegedly cut an electronic monitoring bracelet from his ankle then pried a metal plate from the wall of his cell and used it to try and break open a window after being arrested.

Geiger waived his right to a jury trial and was found guilty. Judge Hein sentenced Geiger to three years in prison.

Michael Brown, 32, of Versailles, was re-sentenced on charges of burglary and tampering with evidence. Brown’s previous sentence of 18 months in prison still stands, along with three years of mandatory post-release supervision by the Darke County Office of Adult Probation. The post-release supervision had previously been entered into the record as optional, which necessitated the resentencing hearing.

Brown took the opportunity to ask for a transfer to a halfway house, but Judge Hein indicated that would have to be part of a separate proceeding.

Lathan Frech, 19, of New Madison, was arraigned on charges of rape, a first-degree felony carrying penalties of up to 11 years in prison and a potential $20,000 fine, as well as five years of post-release supervision by the Darke County Office of Adult Probation and possible lifetime sex offender registry. Attorney Jose Lopez entered a plea of not guilty on the defendant’s behalf and asked Judge Hein to release Frech on his own recognizance. Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Spitzer agreed but asked Hein to impose an order of no contact with Frech’s alleged victim.

Judge Hein issued the O/R bond. Frech’s next court appearance is Aug. 14.

Chet Musselman, of Clayton, was arraigned on charges of burglary, a third-degree felony. Musselman was released on his own recognizance. His next court appearance is a pre-trial conference, to be held Aug. 15.

Jesse Fowler, 22, was arraigned on charges of assault on a peace officer. Judge Hein ordered attorney David Rohrer to represent Fowler. His next court appearance is Aug. 10.

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

