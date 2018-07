VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA will host its third annual Fall Harvest Sale and Farmer’s Market on Sept. 22.

This event will be held at the Versailles High School shop and greenhouse, near the school auditorium, along with a tent set up at the end of the greenhouse. This event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in being a vendor at this event should contact Dena Wuebker by email at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or by phone at 937-423-2369 for more information.