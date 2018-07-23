MVCTC adult education information sessions scheduled

ENGLEWOOD – Individuals can learn more about Miami Valley Career Technology Center adult education training available to fill current job openings by attending the upcoming adult education information session from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Adult Education Building, 6801 Hoke Road, Englewood.

Registration for upcoming career programs is going on now.

• Dental assisting starts Aug. 13

• Paramedic starts Aug. 20

• Carpentry starts Sept. 4

• Electrician starts Sept. 4

• Heavy equipment operator starts Sept. 4

• HVAC-R starts Sept. 4

• Pharmacy technician starts Sept. 4

• Precision machining starts Sept. 4

In addition to the career programs offered, MVCTC adult education also offers many short-term courses and GED/ASPIRE classes throughout the year. For more information about the MVCTC adult education programs, visit www.mvctc.com/AE or call 937-854-6297.