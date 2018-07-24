Quick action minimizes damage from structure fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE – Fire crews from Greenville City Fire Department along with Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to 302 13th St. shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday on the report of a two-story residential structure fire.

Greenville Fire Chief Russ Thompson, who was first on scene, said when he arrived he found one subject upstairs who had knocked down the fire trying to extinguish it with a fire extinguisher. Chief Thompson credited the quick action of that subject as well as the quick response from the Greenville City Fire Department in containing the fire to one room and minimizing the damage done.

“It could have been much worse if not for their actions,” Thompson said.

The fire is thought to be accidental in nature and no cause has been determined at this time.

